Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park - 06/05/26

LANSING, Mich. — John VanderHaagen with Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids talks about the new blockbuster "Chihuly at Meijer Gardens" glass exhibit this summer and why it's a great day trip! For more information, please visit MeijerGardens.org or call (616) 957-1580.
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