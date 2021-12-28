FOX47 News Sarah Grimmer - 12/28/21

LANSING, Mich. — Sarah Grimmer, Senior Reporter for FOX47 News talks about what made her want to be a reporter and how she enjoys telling stories about local celebrities like Rose Cooper who belts Gospel classics on her Harley. For more information visit FOX47news.com.

