FOX47 Good Neighbors Host Bob Hoffman - 9/22/21

Posted at 10:06 AM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 10:06:27-04

LANSING, Mich. — Bob Hoffman, Host of Good Neighbors here on FOX47 talks about how Good Neighbors was started and the mission to share the good stories that are happening all around us. For more information or to submit someone that should be spotlighted in our Good Neighbor segment please visit https://www.fox47news.com/neighborhoods/good-neighbors

