FOX 47 Thomas Cook - 7/29/22

LANSING, Mich. — Thomas Cook, Sports Multimedia Journalist for FOX47 News talks about not only covering sports but telling the stories about those in the community. For more information visit FOX47news.com

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook