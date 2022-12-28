FOX 47 News Hannah McIlree - 12/28/22

LANSING, Mich. — Hannah McIlree, Multimedia Journalist for FOX47 News talks about what led her to journalism and being one of the Delhi Township, Holt, Leslie and Mason Reporters. For more information visit FOX47news.com

