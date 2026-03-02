Fowlerville Community Schools - 03/02/26

LANSING, Mich. — Fowlerville Community Schools has made a significant investment in early childhood education. From the expansion and renovation of the Little Glad Early Childhood program to the new K-2 elementary school building offering both Kinder Academy (Young 5's) and traditional kindergarten classrooms, both offer high-quality educational opportunities for the community's youngest learners. Now enrolling for fall 2026 preschool and kindergarten programs. Visit our website at FowlervilleSchools.org to get started!
For additional information, please call:
Little Glad Early Childhood: (517) 223-6480
Fowlerville Elementary School: (517) 223-6008
