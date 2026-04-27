Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
EntertainmentShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Forster Woods Adult Day Services - 04/27/26

Forster Woods Adult Day Services is marking the launch of its new podcast, Under the Tree, with a ribbon cutting on April 28, and also inviting the community to support its mission at an upcoming golf scramble fundraiser on June 13.
Forster Woods Adult Day Services - 04/27/26
Posted

LANSING, Mich. — Forster Woods Adult Day Services, A Greater Lansing organization, is marking the launch of its new podcast, Under the Tree, with a ribbon cutting on April 28, bringing accessible resources to caregivers and families, while also inviting the community to support its mission at an upcoming golf scramble fundraiser on June 13. For more information, please visit ForsterWoods.org or call (517) 349-3101.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Morning Blend Moments

The Morning Blend Hosts

Bobby Hoffman

Bobby Hoffman

Deb Hart

Deb Hart

Would you like to advertise your business, non-profit or event on FOX 47's Morning Blend? For a small investment you could be part of the Morning Blend!
Please complete the form below