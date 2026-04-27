Forster Woods Adult Day Services - 04/27/26

LANSING, Mich. — Forster Woods Adult Day Services, A Greater Lansing organization, is marking the launch of its new podcast, Under the Tree, with a ribbon cutting on April 28, bringing accessible resources to caregivers and families, while also inviting the community to support its mission at an upcoming golf scramble fundraiser on June 13. For more information, please visit ForsterWoods.org or call (517) 349-3101.

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