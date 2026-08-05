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Footprints of Michigan - 08/05/26

Making a SOLEful Footprint in the Lives of Others!
Footprints of Michigan - 08/05/26
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LANSING, Mich. — Making a SOLEful Footprint in the Lives of Others! Mannie Goodrich and Angie Potter with Footprints of Michigan stop in to discuss the organization, and their upcoming Charity Event.

8th Annual Swing Fore Soles Charity Golf Outing
August 16th
9am Shotgun Start
Register at SwingForeSoles.com

For more information, please visit FootprintsOfMichigan.org or call (517) 803-2191.

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