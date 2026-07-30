Footprints of Michigan - 07/30/26

LANSING, Mich. — Making a SOLEful Footprint in the Lives of Others! Mannie Goodrich and Angie Potter with Footprints of Michigan stop in to discuss the organization, and their upcoming Charity Event.

8th Annual Swing Fore Soles Charity Golf Outing

August 16th

9am Shotgun Start

Register at SwingForeSoles.com

For more information, please visit FootprintsOfMichigan.org or call (517) 803-2191.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook