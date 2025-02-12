Fly Lansing Travel, Powered by the Travel Collective LLC - 02/12/25

LANSING, Mich. — Liz Andrews & Maggie Burnside, Owner and Manager of Fly Lansing Travel, Powered by the Travel Collective LLC, discuss their recent recognition as an Elite Travel Agency with ALG Vacations. For more information please visit TheTravel-Collective.com or call (517) 975-5476.

