Fly Lansing - 013124

LANSING, Mich. — Lynda Kroll, Business Development Manager, Apple Vacations, and Nicole Noll-Williams, Capital Region International AirportPresident and CEO, talk with Bob Hoffman about the fantastic international travel available right here in Lansing! For more information please visit www.flylansing.comor applevacations.com, or call 1(800) 517-2000.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook