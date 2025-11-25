FirstLight Home Care of Greater Lansing, MI - 11/25/25

LANSING, Mich. — Dr. Deborah Moerland, owner of FirstLight Home Care, shares what families should look for when visiting aging loved ones during the holidays and how to know when it’s time to consider home care support. Dr. Deborah Moerland, owner of FirstLight Home Care, shares what families should look for when visiting aging loved ones during the holidays and how to know when it’s time to consider home care support. For more information please visit Lansing.FirstLightHomeCare.com or call (517) 483-2784.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook