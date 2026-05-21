FirstLight Home Care of Greater Lansing, MI - 05/21/26

LANSING, Mich. — Dr. Deborah Moerland of FirstLight Home Care of Greater Lansing and Brighton explains why the first 30 days after a hospital stay are critical for recovery. She discusses how professional home care provides medication reminders, mobility support, and fall prevention to help patients heal safely at home and reduce the risk of hospital readmission. For more information please visit Lansing.FirstLightHomeCare.com or call (517) 483-2784.

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