FirstLight Home Care of Greater Lansing, MI - 01/21/26

LANSING, Mich. — Dr. Deborah Moerland of FirstLight Home Care of Greater Lansing and Brighton discusses the agency’s Compassionate Memory Care Program, which helps individuals with Alzheimer’s and dementia stay active and engaged by focusing on what they can do—not what they can’t—while caregivers receive extensive training to handle even the most challenging situations with patience and compassion. For more information please visit Lansing.FirstLightHomeCare.com or call (517) 483-2784.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook