Financial Strategies Group - 6/1/23

LANSING, Mich. — Brice Carter, CIO and Financial Advisor with Financial Strategies Group talks about requirements it takes to become a Financial Advisor. For more information please visit fsgmichigan.com/47 or call (517) 347-4337.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook