Financial Strategies Group - 10/21/21

LANSING, Mich. — Brice Carter, CIO & Financial Advisor at Financial Strategies Group talks about retiring early and the bundle they put together just for the Fox47 listening audience. If you go to www.fsgmichigan.com/47 before November 1st, they have something just for you. For more information please visit FSGmichigan.com/services or call (800) 804-0420.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.