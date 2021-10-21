Financial Strategies Group - 10/21/21

LANSING, Mich. — Brice Carter, CIO & Financial Advisor at Financial Strategies Group talks about retiring early and the bundle they put together just for the Fox47 listening audience. If you go to www.fsgmichigan.com/47 before November 1st, they have something just for you. For more information please visit FSGmichigan.com/services or call (800) 804-0420.

