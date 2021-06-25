Field Of Flight - 6/25/21

Barbara Haluszka, Executive Director of the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival talks about their huge upcoming Family Festival at the Battle Creek Executive Airport June 30th through July 4th. For more information please visit bcBalloons.com or call (269) 962-0592.

