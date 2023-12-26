Farmers Insurance The Sarah Schafer Agency - 12/26/23

LANSING, Mich. — Sarah Schafer, Owner of Farmers Insurance The Sarah Schafer Agency gives advice on things to consider when purchasing a home or business policy that could be helpful to you in the time of a loss. For more information please visit agents.farmers.com/mi/lansing/sarah-schafer or call (517) 580-8135.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook