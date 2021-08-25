Farm Bureau Insurance - Beda Family Agency - 8/25/21

LANSING, Mich. — Eric A. Beda, Owner and Principal Agent at Beda Family Agency, a Farm Bureau Insurance Agency, talks about the best practices for getting your homeowners insurance claims paid. For more information please visit FarmBureauInsurance-mi.com/Agent/Eric-Beda or call (517) 879-0440.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook