Family and Elder Law of Mid-Michigan, P.C. - 7/23/21

LANSING, Mich. — Erica Saldivar, Client Services Coordinator at Family and Elder Law of Mid-Michigan, P.C. talks about special needs planning even if you don't currently have a disabled beneficiary. For more information please visit Family-Elder-Law.com or call (517) 351-6222.
