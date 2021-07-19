Family and Elder Law of Mid-Michigan, P.C. - 7/19/21

LANSING, Mich. — Jack Weyers, Attorney and Owner of Family and Elder Law of Mid-Michigan, P.C. talks about information on how to develop a plan to protect your personal and financial freedom if you become ill. For more information please visit Family-Elder-Law.com or call (517) 351-6222.
