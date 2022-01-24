Family and Elder Law of Mid-Michigan, P.C. - 1/24/22

LANSING, Mich. — Jack Weyers, Attorney and Owner of Family and Elder Law of Mid-Michigan, P.C. talks about an exciting new online estate planning platform called GUIDR, allowing individuals to connect digitally to create low-cost, essential estate planning documents and answer the questions "do I need a Will, a Trust, or both?" For more information please visit Family-Elder-Law.com or call (517) 351-6222.
