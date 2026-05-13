Fair Food Network - 05/13/26

LANSING, Mich. — May is Double Up Food Bucks Awareness Month! Fair Food Network’s Director of Policy Alex Canepa discusses stretching your food budget, special events, and how local food makes Michigan’s communities stronger. For more information, please visit FairFoodNetwork.org, DoubleUpFoodBucks.org, MIGoodFoodFund.org, or call (734) 213-3999.

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