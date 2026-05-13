Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
EntertainmentShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Fair Food Network - 05/13/26

May is Double Up Food Bucks Awareness Month! Fair Food Network’s Director of Policy Alex Canepa discusses stretching your food budget, special events, and how local food makes Michigan’s communities stronger.
Fair Food Network - 05/13/26
Posted

LANSING, Mich. — May is Double Up Food Bucks Awareness Month! Fair Food Network’s Director of Policy Alex Canepa discusses stretching your food budget, special events, and how local food makes Michigan’s communities stronger. For more information, please visit FairFoodNetwork.org, DoubleUpFoodBucks.org, MIGoodFoodFund.org, or call (734) 213-3999.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Morning Blend Moments

The Morning Blend Hosts

Bobby Hoffman

Bobby Hoffman

Deb Hart

Deb Hart

Would you like to advertise your business, non-profit or event on FOX 47's Morning Blend? For a small investment you could be part of the Morning Blend!
Please complete the form below