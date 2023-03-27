F45 East Lansing & The Jackson Kinzler Family First Foundation - 3/27/23

LANSING, Mich. — Hannah Kinzler and Phil Brillantes, Coaches atF45 East Lansing talk about how their community is organizing fundraising events to support one of their own coaches and families with minor children who experienced the unexpected loss of a primary care-giver. For more information please visit kinzlerfoundation.org or call (517) 336-1246.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook