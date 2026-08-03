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Evergreen Collaborative - 07/31/26

Discussing practical steps to lower three of the biggest household expenses, is Lena Moffitt, Executive Director of Evergreen Collaborative.
Evergreen Collaborative - 07/31/26
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LANSING, Mich. — As summer temperatures climb and families across the country brace for some of the highest energy bills they've seen in years, Evergreen Collaborative has released a new state affordability roadmap outlining practical steps states can take to lower the cost of electricity, housing, and transportation—three of the biggest household expenses. Discussing this is Lena Moffitt, Executive Director of Evergreen Collaborative. For more information, please visit EvergreenCollaborative.com.

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