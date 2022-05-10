Events by Vania "Strike Out Lupus" Fundraiser- 5/10/22

LANSING, Mich. — Vania Hall, Owner of Events by Vania and Event Founder of "Strike Out Lupus" Fundraiser to benefit the Michigan Lupus Foundation talks about the upcoming event on Sunday May 15th at Royal Scot and encourages everyone to come out and enjoy the event. For more information or to Pre-Register for the event please go to www.eventsbyvania.com and click on the "Strike Out Lupus" tab or call (517) 798-1878.

