Events by Vania - 9/9/22

LANSING, Mich. — Vania Hall, Owner & Event Coordinator at Events by Vania talks about the importance of venue & catering selection. For more information please visit EventsbyVania.com or call (517) 798-1878.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.