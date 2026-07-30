Equine Center for Learning - 07/30/26

LANSING, Mich. — Equine Center for Learning: Where Horses Inspire Learning Beyond the Saddle
ECL invites you to join us for Heartbeats & Hoofbeats, an evening celebrating the connection between horses and humans while supporting the Scholar's Stable and creating opportunities for the students we serve.
Heartbeats & Hoofbeats
Saturday, October 3rd
4 PM - 7 PM
For more information, please visit lansingschools.net/ecl or call (517) 755-2175.
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