Equine Center for Learning - 07/23/26

LANSING, Mich. — Equine Center for Learning: Where Horses Inspire Learning Beyond the Saddle

ECL invites you to join us for Heartbeats & Hoofbeats, an evening celebrating the connection between horses and humans while supporting the Scholar's Stable and creating opportunities for the students we serve.

Heartbeats & Hoofbeats

Saturday, October 3rd

4 PM - 7 PM

For more information, please visit lansingschools.net/ecl or call (517) 755-2175.

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