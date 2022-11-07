Watch Now
Endeavor House Ministries Inc. - 11/7/22

Posted at 10:17 AM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 10:17:19-05

LANSING, Mich. — Michael Keenoy, Executive Director and Jody Washington, Chair at Endeavor House Ministries, Inc. talk about this long standing and growing ministry to those with "hurts, habits and hang ups" associated with substance use disorder. A new transitional house for women in Lansing is on the verge of opening and they encourage everyone to join them for dinner and a graduation celebration on November 11 at Mount Hope Church of Lansing. For more information please visit endeavorhouseministries.com or call (517) 285-1270.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

