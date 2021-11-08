Endeavor House Ministries - 11/8/21

LANSING, Mich. — Mike Keenoy, Kathy Reddington and Anna Baldori McLaren share about Endeavor House Ministries, including information about a new Women's transformational program Called Angie's House and a fundraiser event: "Walking Toward The Light, A Royal Banquet" to be held on Friday Nov. 12 in the Garden Chapel of Mount Hope Church. The event begins at 5:30 PM. No tickets are required. For more information please visit EndeavorHouseMinistries.com or by calling 518-285-1270.

