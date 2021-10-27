Endeavor House Ministries - 10/27/21

LANSING, Mich. — Mike Keenoy, Ministry Director at Endeavor House Ministries, Kathy Reddington, Angie's House Director and Anna Baldori McLaren, Angie's House Associate Director talk about the upcoming Fundraising Dinner and Graduation Celebration taking place November 12, AT 5:30 pm In the Garden Chapel Of Mount Hope Church, 202 S. Creyts Road, Lansing. All are invited, no tickets necessary. This will be a great chance to see what has been happening and to get a glimpse at the newly formed women's ministry: Angie's House. For more information please visit EndeavorHouseMinistries.com or call (517) 285-1270.

