Ele's Place Capital Region - 7/12/22

LANSING, Mich. — Charles Hauser, Chair of Ele's Place - Capital Region Community Board, and Kirstyn Waldron, Corporate Philanthropy Manager at Jackson encourage everyone to attend Ele's Race on July 23rd at Jackson. For more information please visit Elesrace5k.org or by calling 517-482-1315.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook