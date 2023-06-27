Ele's Place - Capital Region - 6/27/23

LANSING, Mich. — Marie Armstrong, Events and Outreach Coordinator with Ele's Place - Capital Regionand Kirstyn Waldron, Corporate Philanthropy Manager with Jackson talk about supporting them by participating in Ele's Race 5k Run/Walk. For more information please visit elesrace5k.org or call (517) 482-1315.

