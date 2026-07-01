Ele's Place - Capital Region - 07/01/26

LANSING, Mich. — Ele's Place is a healing center that offers peer to peer support groups for grieving children, teens and their families. Your participation in Ele's Race helps ensure we continue providing these services at no cost to families.

Ele's Race

July 18th, 2026

Campus of Jackson National Life Insurance Company

1 Corporate Way

Lansing, MI

For more information, please visit ElesRace5k.org or call (517) 482-1315.

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