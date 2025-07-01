Ele's Place - Capital Region - 07/01/25

LANSING, Mich. — Ele's Race is an annual 5K Run/Walk that will take place on Saturday, July 19th on the campus of Jackson National Life Insurance Company. Ele's Race helps to ensure that all Ele's Place bereavement support services are provided at no cost to families, for as long as they need. For more information please visit ElesRace5k.org or call (517) 482-1315.

