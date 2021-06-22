Ele's Place - 6/22/21

Dawn Haddad, Director of Development at Ele's Place and Kirstyn Waldron, Corporate Philanthropy Manager at Jackson talk about the upcoming annual Ele's Race 5K to benefit Ele's Place Capital Region. For more information please visit ElesRace5k.org or call (517) 482-1315.

