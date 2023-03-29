Ele's Place - 3/29/23

LANSING, Mich. — Dawn Haddad, Director of Development and Kelly Koerner, Program Director at Ele's Place talk about Grief resources available in the Capital Region. For more information please visit Elesplace.org

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook