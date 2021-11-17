Ele's Place - 11/17/21

LANSING, Mich. — Dawn Haddad, Director of Development at Ele's Place talks about how November is Children's Grief Awareness Month and she shares information about all of the grief support services they offer. For more information please visit ElesPlace.org or call (517) 482-1315.

