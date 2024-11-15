Ele's Place - 11/15/24

LANSING, Mich. — Kristine Kuhnert, Director of Ele's Place- Capital Region, shares ways to support grieving children, teens and young adults in our community. For more information please visit ElesPlace.org or call (517) 482-1315.
