Element Massage & LANTERN Small Biz - 01/21/25

Posted

LANSING, Mich. — Colton Hughes, event creator and owner of Element Massage joins Jacki Krumnow, event promoter to tell the Morning Blend crew about an upcoming Downtown Lansing event. The Snowfolk Showcase event, during the last week of January 2025!. Designed to draw residents and visitors back to Lansing’s downtown area, this unique event promises fun, creativity, and community connection. More information can be found on Facebook, search SNOWFOLK SHOWCASE or visit krumNOWmarketing.com/news/snowfolk.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Bob Hoffman

Deb Hart

