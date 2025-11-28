Electronic Payments Coalition - 11/28/25

LANSING, Mich. — As holiday shoppers gear up for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, protecting your financial information is more critical than ever. With consumers swiping, tapping, and clicking their way through gift lists, the risk of data breaches and cyber fraud rises sharply this time of year. Richard Hunt, Executive Chairman of the Electronic Payments Coalition joins us to provide insight on how credit card processing systems help protect American consumers’ data. For more information please visit GuardYourCard.com.

