Elderly Instruments - 12/16/21

LANSING, Mich. — Lillian Werbin, CO-Owner and President of Elderly Instruments talks about their upcoming 50th Anniversary, their upcoming new endeavors and Holiday Sales. For more information please visit Elderly.com or call (517) 372-7880.

