Elderly Instruments - 12/16/21

LANSING, Mich. — Lillian Werbin, CO-Owner and President of Elderly Instruments talks about their upcoming 50th Anniversary, their upcoming new endeavors and Holiday Sales. For more information please visit Elderly.com or call (517) 372-7880.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.