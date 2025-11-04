Economic Security Project - 11/04/25

LANSING, Mich. — Millions of Americans could soon face a major increase in the cost of their healthcare coverage as key federal tax credits are set to expire just as open enrollment begins on November 1. Experts warn that without congressional action to extend these credits, health insurance premiums for more than 22 million people could double — forcing many families to reconsider or drop their coverage altogether.

Adam Ruben, Vice President at the Economic Security Project explains what these changes mean for consumers and how they could affect health coverage and costs for millions of families nationwide. Along with helping to explain the changes coming to healthcare, he will be able to share state specific data. For more information please visit EconomicSecurityProject.org.

