Eaton RESA and Maple Valley Schools - 02/16/26

LANSING, Mich. — To help increase access to mental health support for teens, Eaton RESA has partnered with BridgeCare, a free, online, on-demand mental health resource available to all high school students in Eaton County. The portal connects youth with trusted, certified professionals through a single access point available 24 hours a day.

Students can access the system at BridgeCare.me or by contacting their school counselor.

For additional information, please visit EatonRESA.org or call (517) 543-5500.

