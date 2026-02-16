Eaton RESA and Maple Valley Schools - 02/16/26

LANSING, Mich. — To help increase access to mental health support for teens, Eaton RESA has partnered with BridgeCare, a free, online, on-demand mental health resource available to all high school students in Eaton County. The portal connects youth with trusted, certified professionals through a single access point available 24 hours a day.
Students can access the system at BridgeCare.me or by contacting their school counselor.
For additional information, please visit EatonRESA.org or call (517) 543-5500.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.