Eaton RESA Adult Education - 10/21/24

LANSING, Mich. — The Eaton RESA Adult Education program is dedicated to increasing work skills, literacy levels and high school equivalency credentials (GED/HiSET) for adults in Clinton, Eaton and Ingham counties at no cost to the learner. Eaton RESA Adult Education is committed to accessibility for learners by offering in-person and virtual classes throughout the tri-county area, including in local jails and community organizations.
For more information please visit eatonresa.org/adult-education or call (517) 492-5539.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.