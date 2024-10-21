Eaton RESA Adult Education - 10/21/24

LANSING, Mich. — The Eaton RESA Adult Education program is dedicated to increasing work skills, literacy levels and high school equivalency credentials (GED/HiSET) for adults in Clinton, Eaton and Ingham counties at no cost to the learner. Eaton RESA Adult Education is committed to accessibility for learners by offering in-person and virtual classes throughout the tri-county area, including in local jails and community organizations.

For more information please visit eatonresa.org/adult-education or call (517) 492-5539.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook