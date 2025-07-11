Eaton RESA - 7/11/25

Eaton RESA is a trusted partner in education, supporting students from birth through adulthood across Eaton County. From early childhood to career preparation, mental health to special education, they continue to strengthen communities and shape futures. Last year alone, their students earned 3,100+ college credits, they connected 703 families through early childhood outreach, supported 1,500+ students with special needs, and helped 4,000 elementary students explore future careers.

Eaton RESA is proud to be part of Michigan’s network of Intermediate School Districts and Regional Education Service Agencies, maximizing resources, connecting schools and services, and putting students first.

For more information please visit eatonresa.org or call (517) 543-5500

