Eaton RESA - 12/20/24

Eaton RESA provides special education programs and services to eligible students with disabilities from birth to age 26, throughout school districts in our service area including Charlotte, Eaton Rapids, Grand Ledge, Maple Valley and Potterville.

High school and young adult students can take part in Post-Secondary Transition Programs which focus on helping students gain work experience, build job skills, explore careers, and receive training from Eaton RESA staff and community employers. Most students complete the program within one to two years and earn their certificate of completion.

For more information please visit eatonresa.org or call (517) 543-5500.

