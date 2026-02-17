Eaton Regional Education Service Agency (RESA) - 02/17/26

LANSING, Mich. — Eaton RESA’s Build Up Michigan and Early On programs support children ages birth to age 5. These programs and Eaton RESA experts partners with families to provide services and resources that promote key developmental skills and identify supports and services for children. For more information, please visit EatonRESA.org/earlychildhood or call (517) 543-5500.

