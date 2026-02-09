Eaton Regional Education Service Agency (RESA) - 02/09/26

LANSING, Mich. — PreK for All offers free, high-quality preschool for all children who are 4 years old by Dec. 1 through GSRP and Head Start. Programs build early learning and social skills with locations across Eaton County in public schools and some private childcare centers. Applications are open now for the 2026-27 school year. Learn more and apply at EatonPreschool.org or call (517) 541-8724.

